JPMorgan Chase's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 173 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 24 are puts, totaling $860,585, and 149 are calls, amounting to $7,971,396.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $405.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JPMorgan Chase's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JPMorgan Chase's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $405.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $65.5 $62.55 $64.4 $280.00 $347.7K 648 214 JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $50.35 $50.0 $50.3 $315.00 $140.6K 68 715 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $65.5 $64.1 $64.1 $280.00 $128.2K 648 20 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $65.5 $64.1 $64.1 $280.00 $128.2K 648 40 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.65 $11.45 $11.58 $320.00 $115.8K 6.8K 581

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates and is subject to regulation in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase

With a volume of 3,452,535, the price of JPM is up 0.18% at $323.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $346.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $330. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $363.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JPMorgan Chase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.