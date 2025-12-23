Credo Technology Group Unusual Options Activity For December 23

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Credo Technology Group. Our analysis of options history for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $498,678, and 15 were calls, valued at $629,077.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $170.0 for Credo Technology Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Credo Technology Group stands at 317.0, with a total volume reaching 851.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Credo Technology Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $95.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Credo Technology Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $47.5 $44.0 $45.6 $145.00 $364.8K 306 81 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $52.0 $49.1 $51.34 $95.00 $102.6K 613 20 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $56.0 $51.0 $54.0 $145.00 $54.0K 118 11 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $53.1 $50.4 $51.7 $110.00 $51.7K 63 10 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/30/26 $47.0 $45.1 $47.0 $100.00 $47.0K 0 10

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Credo Technology Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Credo Technology Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,924,861, the price of CRDO is down -1.95% at $147.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Credo Technology Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $231.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

