IBM Unusual Options Activity For December 23

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards IBM (NYSE:IBM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IBM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 50 extraordinary options activities for IBM. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,096,851, and 37 are calls, amounting to $3,245,063.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $400.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IBM stands at 428.36, with a total volume reaching 2,194.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IBM, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IBM 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $113.4 $111.0 $113.4 $195.00 $226.8K 10 20 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $100.05 $98.3 $100.0 $210.00 $219.9K 52 24 IBM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $24.65 $24.35 $24.65 $280.00 $182.0K 59 84 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $25.45 $24.35 $24.6 $310.00 $177.1K 2.0K 77 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $87.5 $85.2 $87.5 $220.00 $175.0K 6 20

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

Present Market Standing of IBM

With a volume of 1,271,804, the price of IBM is up 0.09% at $303.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About IBM

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $325.0.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

