Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRK

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Merck & Co.

Looking at options history for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $623,040 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $278,124.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $110.0 for Merck & Co over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Merck & Co's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Merck & Co's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.05 $2.73 $3.0 $90.00 $243.0K 2.5K 814 MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $2.71 $2.61 $2.71 $95.00 $97.5K 2.7K 365 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.55 $5.5 $5.55 $105.00 $88.8K 784 273 MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.33 $1.25 $1.33 $95.00 $83.7K 2.2K 680 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $110.00 $67.8K 6.8K 385

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform, led by Keytruda, is a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business aimed at preventing pediatric diseases, as well as Gardasil for human papillomavirus. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, 47% of the company's sales are generated from US human health (pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Merck & Co, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Merck & Co

Trading volume stands at 7,080,902, with MRK's price up by 0.26%, positioned at $104.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

Expert Opinions on Merck & Co

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $119.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Merck & Co with a target price of $102. * Showing optimism, an analyst from BMO Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Merck & Co with a target price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Merck & Co, targeting a price of $120. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

