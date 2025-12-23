Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with REGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $56,100, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $540,338.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $1000.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $134.6 $128.1 $131.5 $670.00 $78.9K 11 12 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $38.6 $37.2 $37.4 $760.00 $56.1K 13 17 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $60.0 $58.0 $58.0 $820.00 $52.2K 137 27 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $54.5 $54.5 $54.5 $1000.00 $49.0K 108 10 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $69.9 $66.5 $69.9 $760.00 $48.9K 102 7

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has early-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Currently trading with a volume of 246,591, the REGN's price is down by -0.17%, now at $778.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $786.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $798. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $770. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $745. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $850. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $768.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Regeneron Pharmaceuticals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.