Behind the Scenes of Flagstar Bank's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Flagstar Bank. Our analysis of options history for Flagstar Bank (NYSE:FLG) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $460,000, and 8 were calls, valued at $645,950.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $11.0 to $13.0 for Flagstar Bank over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Flagstar Bank stands at 1912.0, with a total volume reaching 33,023.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Flagstar Bank, situated within the strike price corridor from $11.0 to $13.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Flagstar Bank Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FLG PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $1.2 $1.1 $1.2 $13.00 $120.0K 0 1.0K FLG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/17/26 $1.15 $1.05 $1.15 $13.00 $115.0K 0 2.0K FLG PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $1.2 $1.05 $1.15 $13.00 $115.0K 0 2.0K FLG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.05 $2.0 $2.05 $11.00 $111.7K 3.8K 4.7K FLG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $1.15 $1.1 $1.1 $13.00 $110.0K 0 4.0K

About Flagstar Bank

Flagstar Bank NA operates multiple branches, including a presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high-growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. In addition, the Bank has private banking teams located in several cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high net-worth individuals and their businesses. It offers a variety of banking products and services, including consumer and commercial banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management through its subsidiaries. It serves individuals, small businesses, and corporations.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Flagstar Bank, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Flagstar Bank

Currently trading with a volume of 1,944,014, the FLG's price is down by -0.08%, now at $13.15.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Flagstar Bank

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.33.

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Flagstar Bank, maintaining a target price of $15. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Flagstar Bank, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Flagstar Bank with a target price of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

