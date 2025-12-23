Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRVL

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) revealed 46 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $736,590, and 32 were calls, valued at $1,813,123.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $62.5 to $160.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Marvell Tech stands at 1991.37, with a total volume reaching 5,391.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Marvell Tech, situated within the strike price corridor from $62.5 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.5 $7.35 $7.46 $85.00 $283.4K 3.7K 385 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $11.0 $10.6 $10.6 $85.00 $148.4K 316 140 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.85 $4.7 $4.7 $85.00 $119.8K 4.7K 262 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $24.15 $21.05 $23.32 $100.00 $116.6K 269 51 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.55 $9.2 $9.55 $85.00 $95.5K 5.0K 107

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,317,545, the price of MRVL is up by 3.77%, reaching $88.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $115.0.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $135. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $130. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.