10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $44.7K 5.0K 1.3K EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $30.9K 59.7K 1.2K NXT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $27.9K 1.0K 920 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $15.00 $28.2K 6.3K 261 WM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $210.00 $206.4K 245 219 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $165.00 $26.7K 1.8K 143 LUNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $34.3K 1.9K 70 PCAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $108.60 $31.8K 157 43 BXC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/21/26 $60.00 $25.4K 10 25 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $205.00 $53.9K 291 21

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 5008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 388 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $574.0 per contract. There were 59753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXT (NASDAQ:NXT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 1098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 360 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 6337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WM (NYSE:WM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 269 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.4K, with a price of $2320.0 per contract. There were 245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 1870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 388 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 1931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $108.60 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BXC (NYSE:BXC), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 177 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.