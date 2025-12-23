options image
10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AGNC PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $9.00 $50.0K 17 10.0K
WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $97.00 $41.6K 253 3.2K
HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $121.00 $27.2K 1.4K 2.6K
XXI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $152.2K 1.9K 1.9K
APO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $115.00 $119.3K 1.9K 823
BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $145.00 $101.9K 1.9K 328
OSG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.00 $25.0K 11.0K 300
RITM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $10.00 $27.0K 1.3K 203
C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $130.00 $25.8K 30 175
COF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/23/26 $250.00 $27.3K 2 113

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $5.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3200 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $121.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 1460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XXI (NYSE:XXI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.2K, with a price of $3045.0 per contract. There were 1936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APO (NYSE:APO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 823 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.3K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSG (NYSE:OSG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 11060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RITM (NYSE:RITM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 269 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C (NYSE:C), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF (NYSE:COF), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

