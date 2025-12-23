10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $187.50 $48.3K 33.7K 154.7K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $220.00 $34.4K 8.4K 4.4K DQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $41.00 $618.0K 10 3.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.00 $333.3K 122 2.4K CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $80.00 $25.4K 1.8K 2.2K QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/23/26 $30.00 $244.8K 128 2.2K FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $300.00 $40.3K 5.6K 1.4K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $105.00 $61.0K 3.7K 1.1K MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $157.50 $55.4K 131 1.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/23/26 $280.00 $81.5K 1.6K 1.0K

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 244 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 33739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 8477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DQ (NYSE:DQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $618.0K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1150 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $333.3K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 720 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $244.8K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 75 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 5601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1018 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $554.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 338 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.5K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 1612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

