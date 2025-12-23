First Solar Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $868,069 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,349,224.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $340.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in First Solar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to First Solar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

First Solar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $9.95 $9.15 $9.55 $240.00 $191.0K 91 408 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $9.3 $8.95 $8.95 $240.00 $179.0K 91 205 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $24.0 $21.6 $22.28 $280.00 $111.4K 241 58 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $10.4 $8.75 $10.4 $280.00 $104.0K 155 346 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.0 $9.55 $10.0 $340.00 $100.0K 758 100

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding First Solar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of First Solar

With a trading volume of 2,053,059, the price of FSLR is down by -0.91%, reaching $282.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About First Solar

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $285.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $285.

