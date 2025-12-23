Barrick Mining Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Barrick Mining (NYSE:B).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with B, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Barrick Mining.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $115,180, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $615,136.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.0 and $65.0 for Barrick Mining, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Barrick Mining stands at 3846.27, with a total volume reaching 2,265.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Barrick Mining, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Barrick Mining Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume B CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $6.35 $5.7 $6.0 $45.00 $150.0K 2.0K 283 B CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.75 $23.75 $23.75 $22.00 $123.5K 9.6K 61 B CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.4 $4.35 $4.35 $45.00 $75.6K 9.9K 703 B CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $3.9 $3.6 $3.73 $46.00 $74.6K 10.2K 210 B PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.0 $1.95 $1.95 $43.00 $48.7K 52 266

About Barrick Mining

Based in Toronto, Barrick is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2024, the firm produced nearly 3.9 million attributable ounces of gold and about 195,000 metric tons of copper. At end-2024, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure, driven by the expansion of its Lumwana mine in Zambia and the development of its Reko Diq copper and gold project in Pakistan.

Barrick Mining's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,288,151, the B's price is up by 0.46%, now at $45.8.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on Barrick Mining

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $47.5.

* An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $48. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Barrick Mining, targeting a price of $47.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.