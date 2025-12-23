Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Astera Labs

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Astera Labs.

Looking at options history for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $221,828 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $574,861.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $200.0 for Astera Labs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Astera Labs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Astera Labs's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/26 $10.3 $8.5 $8.5 $80.00 $160.6K 5.9K 201 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $42.2 $39.4 $40.83 $160.00 $65.3K 786 16 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $29.5 $28.4 $28.52 $200.00 $57.0K 196 30 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $71.7 $67.5 $69.99 $140.00 $48.9K 751 8 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $90.9 $88.6 $89.0 $100.00 $44.5K 2.9K 5

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Astera Labs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Astera Labs Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,371,072, the ALAB's price is down by -2.24%, now at $168.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $195.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Outperform rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $195.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Astera Labs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.