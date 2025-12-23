Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Abivax

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Abivax.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $240,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $340,187.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $200.0 for Abivax during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Abivax's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Abivax's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Abivax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.0 $24.0 $24.0 $150.00 $240.0K 11 103 ABVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/21/26 $87.2 $84.1 $86.01 $60.00 $77.4K 1 18 ABVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.5 $7.0 $7.5 $200.00 $75.0K 291 113 ABVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.5 $28.6 $28.6 $120.00 $28.6K 740 12 ABVX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $72.1 $69.1 $70.3 $80.00 $28.1K 87 15

About Abivax

Abivax SA is a France-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Company is evaluating its drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. Its initial focus is on inflammatory bowel diseases, chronic conditions involving inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, of which the two common forms are UC and CD.

Where Is Abivax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 510,460, the price of ABVX is up 1.93% at $141.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Abivax

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $135.5.

* An analyst from Citizens has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Abivax, which currently sits at a price target of $131. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $140.

