Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RIVN Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIVN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Rivian Automotive. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $345,104, and 13 are calls, amounting to $779,185.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $40.0 for Rivian Automotive over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.83 $1.8 $1.8 $20.00 $180.1K 12.3K 1.1K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.35 $3.15 $3.15 $35.00 $157.5K 16.0K 842 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $5.45 $5.15 $5.15 $37.00 $103.0K 74 200 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $13.8 $12.95 $12.9 $12.00 $96.7K 1.9K 75 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.05 $5.95 $6.05 $17.00 $63.5K 19.7K 65

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker that sells its vehicles in the US and Canada. The company also develops electronic control units and related software for autos in a joint venture with Volkswagen. Rivian has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include a luxury truck and full-size SUV and a delivery van. The company also plans to begin selling a midsize SUV in 2026. Total deliveries were nearly 52,000 in 2024. Rivian is also developing autonomous driving software to be used in its vehicles.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rivian Automotive, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Rivian Automotive's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 10,789,450, with RIVN's price down by -4.07%, positioned at $20.86.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 58 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $23. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Baird upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $25. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $12. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.