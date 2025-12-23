What the Options Market Tells Us About Lockheed Martin

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Lockheed Martin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $356,238, and 7 are calls, amounting to $426,621.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $380.0 to $540.0 for Lockheed Martin during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $380.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.4 $12.3 $12.3 $435.00 $172.2K 209 140 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.3 $9.1 $9.3 $520.00 $138.5K 148 209 LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/26/25 $6.3 $5.1 $5.5 $487.50 $104.5K 11 190 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.4 $12.7 $12.7 $540.00 $101.6K 199 1 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.3 $9.0 $9.3 $520.00 $46.5K 148 50

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lockheed Martin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Lockheed Martin's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 197,080, with LMT's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $483.21.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lockheed Martin

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $521.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $505. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $515. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $543.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

