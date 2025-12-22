A Closer Look at JPMorgan Chase's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 81 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,617,060, and 60 are calls, for a total amount of $4,217,559.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $450.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JPMorgan Chase's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JPMorgan Chase's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $73.2 $71.35 $73.2 $255.00 $292.8K 515 45 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $55.3 $55.25 $55.25 $350.00 $226.5K 84 125 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $56.1 $54.9 $55.35 $350.00 $221.4K 84 84 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $56.15 $55.25 $55.25 $350.00 $221.0K 84 44 JPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $55.3 $54.9 $55.1 $350.00 $220.4K 84 165

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates and is subject to regulation in multiple countries.

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,329,774, with JPM's price up by 1.69%, positioned at $322.56.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $346.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $363. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $330.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.