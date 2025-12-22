Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Mastercard

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Mastercard. Our analysis of options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) revealed 51 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 17% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 26 were puts, with a value of $1,019,882, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,657,330.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $700.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $320.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $73.35 $72.1 $73.35 $560.00 $270.5K 637 18 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $251.55 $245.4 $249.25 $350.00 $249.2K 10 10 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $74.9 $74.65 $74.9 $620.00 $172.2K 25 23 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $83.8 $78.5 $80.6 $610.00 $96.7K 64 20 MA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $127.55 $125.1 $125.1 $530.00 $75.0K 22 8

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

In light of the recent options history for Mastercard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,201,706, the price of MA is down -0.37% at $570.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $633.0.

* In a positive move, an analyst from HSBC has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $633.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.