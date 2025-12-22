Spotlight on Intuitive Surgical: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical.

Looking at options history for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $592,362 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,256,190.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $700.0 for Intuitive Surgical during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intuitive Surgical's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intuitive Surgical's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $400.0 to $700.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $24.1 $20.6 $23.0 $680.00 $460.0K 66 212 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $30.5 $29.5 $30.15 $575.00 $150.7K 9 100 ISRG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $30.5 $29.5 $30.0 $575.00 $99.2K 9 33 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.4 $30.0 $30.0 $570.00 $90.0K 787 33 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $175.0 $171.0 $175.0 $440.00 $87.5K 30 5

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 10,000 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 6,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

In light of the recent options history for Intuitive Surgical, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 696,506, the ISRG's price is up by 0.62%, now at $576.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 31 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intuitive Surgical

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $645.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $635. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $650. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $650.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.