Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FISV

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Fiserv. Our analysis of options history for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $519,598, and 9 were calls, valued at $1,230,088.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $140.0 for Fiserv, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Fiserv's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Fiserv's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Fiserv Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FISV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.0 $3.5 $3.75 $75.00 $756.3K 2.5K 2.0K FISV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $29.3 $28.9 $29.0 $45.00 $145.0K 24 101 FISV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $29.0 $28.3 $29.0 $45.00 $139.2K 24 51 FISV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $10.3 $10.0 $10.1 $65.00 $101.0K 682 100 FISV PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $41.9 $41.9 $41.9 $110.00 $83.8K 60 20

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Following its 2019 merger with First Data, Fiserv also provides payment processing services to merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fiserv, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Fiserv

With a volume of 3,312,596, the price of FISV is up 0.21% at $68.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Fiserv

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $100.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Fiserv with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.