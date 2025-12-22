Looking At LendingClub's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on LendingClub. Our analysis of options history for LendingClub (NYSE:LC) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 21% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $600,700, and 5 were calls, valued at $276,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $23.0 for LendingClub over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for LendingClub's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of LendingClub's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.0 to $23.0 in the last 30 days.

LendingClub Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $4.2 $4.0 $4.1 $23.00 $81.9K 0 200 LC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $23.00 $76.0K 0 200 LC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.9 $3.7 $3.75 $23.00 $74.3K 0 200 LC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $23.00 $74.0K 0 400 LC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $23.00 $70.3K 0 400

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp is a company engaged in operating an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors for the provision of the loan facility. It offers investors access to an asset class that has generally been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to institutional investors. The company through the platform offers loan products such as personal, education and patient finance, small business, and auto to interested investors. It generates a majority of the revenue from the transaction fees received from the platform's role in accepting and decisioning applications on behalf of the bank partners to enable loan originations.

Having examined the options trading patterns of LendingClub, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of LendingClub

With a volume of 709,865, the price of LC is up 0.05% at $19.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for LendingClub

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for LendingClub, targeting a price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for LendingClub, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.