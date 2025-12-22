This Is What Whales Are Betting On RH

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on RH. Our analysis of options history for RH (NYSE:RH) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 9% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $176,750, and 7 were calls, valued at $2,232,120.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $250.0 for RH, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in RH's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to RH's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

RH Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $19.9 $18.5 $19.0 $220.00 $1.9M 166 1.0K RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $11.9 $11.8 $11.8 $190.00 $126.2K 180 131 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $16.8 $16.0 $16.0 $180.00 $80.0K 62 50 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.5 $13.0 $13.0 $160.00 $65.0K 132 50 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/30/26 $12.7 $11.8 $12.7 $175.00 $44.4K 35 35

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer primarily operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 24 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade via expanding abroad, its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and offerings in architecture, media, and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of RH, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

RH's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 517,252, the price of RH is down by 0.0%, reaching $170.98.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 100 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About RH

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $196.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on RH, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * An analyst from Stifel has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for RH, targeting a price of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

