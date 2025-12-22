Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IONQ Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IONQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 56 extraordinary options activities for IonQ. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $1,681,653, and 30 are calls, amounting to $2,578,252.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $120.0 for IonQ over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IonQ stands at 1738.85, with a total volume reaching 73,251.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IonQ, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.5 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $5.05 $5.05 $55.00 $1.2M 5.5K 5.0K IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/26/25 $6.9 $6.1 $6.9 $48.00 $138.0K 672 480 IONQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $5.75 $5.55 $5.69 $50.00 $136.5K 2.0K 4.1K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.75 $5.6 $5.69 $50.00 $126.9K 2.0K 4.7K IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $60.00 $111.0K 7.2K 1.4K

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 17,842,786, with IONQ's price up by 12.87%, positioned at $54.72.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On IonQ

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $83.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Mizuho has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $90. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $60. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IonQ, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.