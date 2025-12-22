Palo Alto Networks Unusual Options Activity For December 22

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PANW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Palo Alto Networks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $394,171, and 13 are calls, amounting to $623,690.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $210.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palo Alto Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palo Alto Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

Palo Alto Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.15 $5.47 $187.50 $103.9K 0 190 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/28 $42.15 $41.3 $41.3 $200.00 $74.3K 279 22 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.55 $5.25 $5.55 $187.50 $66.6K 0 430 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.15 $12.9 $12.9 $190.00 $64.5K 1.1K 78 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $22.0 $21.8 $22.0 $175.00 $55.0K 515 39

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Current Position of Palo Alto Networks

Trading volume stands at 1,952,811, with PANW's price up by 1.45%, positioned at $189.59.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 52 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Palo Alto Networks

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $240.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $245. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

