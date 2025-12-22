EchoStar Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SATS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for EchoStar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $224,650, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $675,130.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $120.0 for EchoStar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EchoStar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EchoStar's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

EchoStar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SATS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $6.6 $5.4 $6.0 $106.00 $279.6K 18 467 SATS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $27.3 $26.3 $27.23 $110.00 $135.6K 60 50 SATS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $115.00 $60.8K 3.1K 291 SATS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/17/26 $17.2 $16.6 $16.6 $120.00 $56.4K 28 127 SATS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $7.2 $7.1 $7.1 $70.00 $49.7K 126 78

About EchoStar

Satellite television provides the bulk of EchoStar's revenue. The firm serves about 5 million US satellite customers, about 10% of the traditional television market. It also serves 2 million customers under the Sling brand. EchoStar has also amassed an extensive portfolio of spectrum licenses and is building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business, serving approximately 7 million customers, primarily under the Boost brand. The firm has agreed to sell a portion of its wireless licenses to AT&T and SpaceX, and will rely heavily on the AT&T network to serve customers. EchoStar's legacy businesses provide satellite telecom services and equipment to businesses and consumers, including about 800,000 internet customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding EchoStar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

EchoStar's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,443,781, the price of SATS is up 1.92% at $105.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On EchoStar

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $120.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on EchoStar with a target price of $131. * In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.