10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $500.00 $29.0K 35.9K 124.7K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $120.00 $33.4K 4.6K 2.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $250.00 $235.0K 11.7K 727 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $40.00 $144.0K 133 629 QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $10.00 $301.5K 3.8K 454 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $240.00 $30.3K 514 207 BBW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $60.00 $40.9K 542 200 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $120.00 $46.5K 6.2K 186 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $450.00 $27.9K 1.0K 164 AZO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $3900.00 $26.0K 2 41

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 35948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $3345.0 per contract. There were 4647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.0K, with a price of $1175.0 per contract. There were 11787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 361 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.0K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 760 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $301.5K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 3888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBW (NYSE:BBW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 6200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $4653.0 per contract. There were 1005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZO (NYSE:AZO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 60 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $3900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $1476.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

