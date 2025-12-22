10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $36.4K 7.1K 8.4K RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $75.00 $58.6K 414 1.2K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $17.00 $70.4K 7.0K 662 RR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.00 $28.2K 3.2K 635 GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $700.00 $124.6K 1.7K 278 RDW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $22.00 $27.0K 387 267 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $80.00 $29.8K 2.7K 217 UNP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $235.00 $79.8K 268 140 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $670.00 $70.7K 0 115 LUNR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.00 $25.0K 559 105

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1585 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 7150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $1585.0 per contract. There were 414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 430 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 7027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RR (NASDAQ:RR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 601 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 3289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.6K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 1791 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDW (NYSE:RDW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 389 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 389 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 2756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNP (NYSE:UNP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 760 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $670.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $17690.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.