10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $220.00 $45.0K 7.0K 21.0K INFY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.00 $91.0K 5.0K 6.7K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $42.7K 45.1K 5.4K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $300.00 $48.3K 13.5K 2.6K HUT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $28.5K 6.4K 2.5K ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $18.00 $30.0K 8.5K 1.8K NN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $31.0K 23.9K 778 BMNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $31.00 $55.1K 1.5K 704 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $230.00 $60.3K 16.7K 684 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $350.00 $77.7K 4.3K 542

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 7040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFY (NYSE:INFY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 958 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 5011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $586.0 per contract. There were 45129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 13522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUT (NASDAQ:HUT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 6475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 8580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NN (NASDAQ:NN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 23938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 1514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 389 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $2010.0 per contract. There were 16730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 760 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.7K, with a price of $9720.0 per contract. There were 4367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

