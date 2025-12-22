Smart Money Is Betting Big In AXON Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $217,450, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $939,418.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $390.0 to $690.0 for Axon Enterprise over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Axon Enterprise options trades today is 106.88 with a total volume of 92.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Axon Enterprise's big money trades within a strike price range of $390.0 to $690.0 over the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $215.7 $213.0 $213.0 $390.00 $319.5K 44 30 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $215.7 $213.0 $213.0 $390.00 $319.5K 44 15 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $146.4 $142.0 $146.4 $690.00 $102.4K 8 9 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $125.8 $121.0 $125.8 $640.00 $88.0K 10 7 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $118.4 $114.1 $118.4 $630.00 $82.8K 1 7

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Axon Enterprise, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Axon Enterprise

With a trading volume of 277,444, the price of AXON is up by 1.87%, reaching $605.33.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Axon Enterprise

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $713.0.

