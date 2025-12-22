Decoding Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LEU), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LEU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 53% bullish and 23% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $36,895, and 12 calls, totaling $795,450.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $640.0 for Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock options trades today is 235.1 with a total volume of 513.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $640.0 over the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.3 $21.0 $21.82 $280.00 $174.5K 345 121 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $43.0 $42.5 $42.5 $250.00 $170.0K 182 42 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $33.1 $30.5 $33.0 $640.00 $125.4K 145 51 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $101.9 $100.0 $101.9 $270.00 $50.9K 5 5 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.4 $21.0 $23.44 $280.00 $46.8K 345 41

About Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Present Market Standing of Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock

With a trading volume of 700,320, the price of LEU is up by 3.5%, reaching $270.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 45 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $319.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock, which currently sits at a price target of $245. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $357. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $357.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

