Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in IBM

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IBM (NYSE:IBM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IBM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for IBM. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 64% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $246,804, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,458,250.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $350.0 for IBM, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IBM stands at 373.29, with a total volume reaching 2,979.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IBM, situated within the strike price corridor from $175.0 to $350.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $107.6 $107.0 $107.0 $195.00 $428.0K 513 40 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.05 $5.9 $5.9 $305.00 $147.5K 2.2K 1.0K IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.95 $5.9 $5.9 $305.00 $147.5K 2.2K 263 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $5.95 $5.95 $305.00 $146.9K 2.2K 779 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.1 $5.95 $5.95 $305.00 $146.3K 2.2K 529

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

In light of the recent options history for IBM, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

IBM's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 597,268, the IBM's price is up by 0.19%, now at $301.55.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IBM

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $325.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IBM options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.