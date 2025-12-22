Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMAT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials.

Looking at options history for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $220,335 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $909,921.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $310.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Materials's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Materials's significant trades, within a strike price range of $180.0 to $310.0, over the past month.

Applied Materials Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $27.3 $26.9 $27.25 $250.00 $210.0K 1.2K 1 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $260.00 $160.0K 142 500 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $27.7 $27.35 $27.45 $250.00 $101.5K 1.2K 280 AMAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $27.6 $26.3 $27.55 $250.00 $88.1K 1.2K 243 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $88.25 $87.0 $87.12 $180.00 $87.0K 754 10

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 772,946, the price of AMAT is up 1.22% at $259.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Materials

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $293.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from UBS upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $285. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Applied Materials, targeting a price of $245. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Applied Materials, maintaining a target price of $285. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Materials with a target price of $290. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Materials options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.