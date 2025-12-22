What the Options Market Tells Us About Western Digital

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Western Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $916,049.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $210.0 for Western Digital over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Western Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Western Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

Western Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $144.6 $142.95 $142.95 $40.00 $357.3K 3 0 WDC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $16.3 $13.8 $15.09 $167.50 $165.9K 123 112 WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $78.6 $76.3 $76.3 $105.00 $76.3K 0 10 WDC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $143.8 $136.2 $140.19 $55.00 $56.0K 44 4 WDC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $138.75 $136.35 $137.59 $50.00 $55.0K 16 4

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Western Digital, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Western Digital's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 715,582, with WDC's price up by 3.37%, positioned at $187.19.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 37 days.

Expert Opinions on Western Digital

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $207.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from China Renaissance downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $193. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Western Digital with a target price of $228. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Western Digital options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.