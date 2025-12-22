Citigroup's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $146,020 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,925,241.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $145.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $7.4 $6.65 $7.0 $145.00 $700.0K 208 0 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $120.00 $177.5K 15.2K 546 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.4 $23.25 $24.4 $92.50 $122.0K 5.0K 50 C PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $14.3 $14.05 $14.3 $120.00 $114.4K 6 80 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $88.35 $85.55 $86.5 $30.00 $95.1K 208 13

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Citigroup

Currently trading with a volume of 1,273,394, the C's price is up by 1.38%, now at $116.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $124.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $120. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $131. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $124. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $123.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.