Tesla's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 867 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 132 are puts, totaling $8,609,794, and 735 are calls, amounting to $62,248,756.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $990.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $990.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $12.0 $11.95 $12.0 $500.00 $208.8K 2.6K 7.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $6.25 $6.2 $6.2 $500.00 $163.3K 35.9K 55.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $8.4 $8.3 $8.34 $495.00 $159.0K 15.0K 25.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.27 $495.00 $117.3K 15.0K 24.6K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $10.0 $9.95 $9.95 $495.00 $105.8K 734 11.1K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tesla, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Tesla

Currently trading with a volume of 12,348,726, the TSLA's price is up by 2.84%, now at $494.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Expert Opinions on Tesla

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $500.0.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $500. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $425. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $500. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $475. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $600.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.