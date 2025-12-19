A Closer Look at Airbnb's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 65% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $551,162, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $2,363,633.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $160.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Airbnb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Airbnb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Airbnb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $6.45 $6.3 $6.4 $140.00 $1.6M 1.0K 2.5K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $21.35 $21.25 $21.35 $145.00 $215.6K 171 101 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $11.6 $11.35 $11.6 $135.00 $167.0K 2.1K 150 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.0 $18.5 $20.0 $140.00 $166.0K 4.5K 83 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.8 $15.75 $16.8 $120.00 $134.4K 1.1K 16

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Airbnb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,134,743, with ABNB's price up by 1.32%, positioned at $135.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $143.0.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $107. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Airbnb with a target price of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Airbnb with a target price of $118. * An analyst from RBC Capital has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.