Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on JBHT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JBHT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for JB Hunt Transport Servs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $155,050, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $372,652.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $190.0 for JB Hunt Transport Servs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JB Hunt Transport Servs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JB Hunt Transport Servs's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

JB Hunt Transport Servs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JBHT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $27.9 $27.8 $27.8 $170.00 $127.8K 395 86 JBHT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $27.9 $27.8 $27.9 $170.00 $97.6K 395 40 JBHT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $4.4 $4.9 $190.00 $96.0K 212 199 JBHT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.6 $27.9 $29.6 $170.00 $59.2K 578 20 JBHT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $28.7 $27.4 $27.4 $170.00 $54.8K 395 130

About JB Hunt Transport Servs

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of its owned containers (48% of sales), dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (27%), for-hire truckload (6%), heavy goods final-mile delivery (7%), and asset-light truck brokerage (12%).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JB Hunt Transport Servs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of JB Hunt Transport Servs

Currently trading with a volume of 537,106, the JBHT's price is down by -0.47%, now at $195.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on JB Hunt Transport Servs

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $188.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on JB Hunt Transport Servs, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $227. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on JB Hunt Transport Servs, maintaining a target price of $172.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JB Hunt Transport Servs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.