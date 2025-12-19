ON Semiconductor's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for ON Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $83,875, and 9 are calls, amounting to $1,166,210.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $48.0 to $85.0 for ON Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $48.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $2.5 $1.04 $2.27 $85.00 $681.0K 224 3.0K ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.45 $3.4 $3.4 $60.00 $85.6K 3.5K 263 ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.5 $4.0 $4.2 $65.00 $73.5K 1.1K 176 ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/26/25 $6.9 $5.55 $6.61 $48.00 $66.1K 30 100 ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.75 $6.3 $6.63 $48.00 $59.6K 106 190

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ON Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of ON Semiconductor

Currently trading with a volume of 4,087,384, the ON's price is up by 0.98%, now at $54.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On ON Semiconductor

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $56.5.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $56. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $57.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.