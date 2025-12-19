Spotlight on AppLovin: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 160 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $4,195,786 and 122, calls, for a total amount of $7,179,483.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $290.0 and $1110.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $290.0 to $1110.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $41.6 $37.7 $39.65 $700.00 $237.9K 186 133 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $20.1 $20.0 $20.0 $720.00 $140.0K 514 625 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/26/25 $6.9 $6.2 $6.6 $750.00 $132.0K 624 722 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $74.0 $66.0 $70.06 $650.00 $126.1K 837 48 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $175.0 $174.5 $174.5 $840.00 $122.2K 1 2

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

AppLovin's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,111,901, with APP's price up by 3.79%, positioned at $720.72.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $817.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $860. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $775.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

