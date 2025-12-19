Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PWR

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PWR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Quanta Services.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $42,350, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,595,410.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $480.0 for Quanta Services over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Quanta Services's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Quanta Services's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Quanta Services 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $78.9 $77.2 $78.9 $400.00 $607.5K 126 77 PWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $51.0 $50.9 $51.0 $480.00 $459.0K 56 90 PWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $79.4 $78.9 $78.9 $400.00 $284.0K 126 114 PWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $51.0 $50.9 $51.0 $480.00 $112.2K 56 142 PWR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $51.0 $49.1 $51.0 $480.00 $76.5K 56 120

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Quanta Services, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Quanta Services Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 495,004, the PWR's price is up by 0.88%, now at $425.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Quanta Services

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $471.5.

* An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Market Perform rating on Quanta Services, maintaining a target price of $428. * Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $515.

