Smart Money Is Betting Big In PAYX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Paychex. Our analysis of options history for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $179,340, and 6 were calls, valued at $250,240.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $115.0 for Paychex, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Paychex's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Paychex's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Paychex Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAYX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.4 $6.6 $7.4 $110.00 $82.1K 696 343 PAYX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.0 $8.2 $9.0 $110.00 $46.8K 100 259 PAYX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $9.6 $8.3 $9.0 $110.00 $46.8K 100 119 PAYX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.6 $9.0 $9.0 $110.00 $41.4K 100 165 PAYX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.0 $8.7 $9.1 $110.00 $40.9K 100 66

About Paychex

Paychex is a technology company providing human capital management solutions, enabling clients to better implement payroll, talent, time, tax, and benefits administration. It has a diverse set of product offerings addressing client needs. Aside from its traditional cloud-based payroll and HCM software offering, which accounts for close to half of total revenue, the company provides outsourcing options. Paychex's administrative service organization and professional employer organization accounts generate over 40% of sales. The balance of revenue is generated through retirement services, insurance solutions, and other products. In fiscal 2025, the company had 800,000 clients and almost 2.5 million worksite employees across its ASO and PEO.

In light of the recent options history for Paychex, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Paychex

With a trading volume of 3,386,869, the price of PAYX is down by -0.15%, reaching $114.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Paychex

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $119.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Paychex, which currently sits at a price target of $116. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Paychex, targeting a price of $121. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Paychex with a target price of $126. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Paychex, targeting a price of $118. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Paychex, maintaining a target price of $114.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Paychex with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.