This Is What Whales Are Betting On Freeport-McMoRan

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Freeport-McMoRan. Our analysis of options history for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) revealed 38 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 65% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $126,403, and 35 were calls, valued at $2,771,600.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $55.0 for Freeport-McMoRan, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.5 $2.2 $2.5 $47.00 $348.2K 23.0K 4.1K FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.51 $2.51 $2.52 $47.00 $229.5K 23.0K 5.2K FCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $12.75 $10.25 $11.6 $38.00 $174.0K 2.6K 158 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.7 $7.6 $7.7 $43.00 $153.9K 1.2K 211 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $5.45 $5.45 $5.45 $45.00 $136.2K 13.9K 261

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 650,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Freeport-McMoRan, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Freeport-McMoRan's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 8,669,783, the FCX's price is up by 0.1%, now at $47.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $59.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.