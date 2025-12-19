Ondas Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ondas Holdings.

Looking at options history for Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $223,000 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,663,914.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.5 to $20.0 for Ondas Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ondas Holdings options trades today is 10825.24 with a total volume of 50,496.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ondas Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Ondas Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.0 $1.9 $1.99 $8.00 $199.7K 44 1.0K ONDS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.85 $1.8 $1.8 $10.00 $180.0K 4.8K 1.7K ONDS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.8 $4.3 $4.59 $3.50 $140.9K 4.5K 307 ONDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.9 $0.85 $0.85 $10.00 $93.4K 31.1K 4.0K ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.5 $4.3 $4.5 $5.00 $90.0K 6.8K 207

About Ondas Holdings

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology in the United States, Israel, and India. The company operates in two business segments namely Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company generates maximum revenue from Ondas Autonomous Systems through the sales of the Optimus system and separately priced support, maintenance, and ancillary services related to the sale of the Optimus system.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ondas Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Ondas Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 70,605,464, the ONDS's price is up by 2.05%, now at $7.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

Expert Opinions on Ondas Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.0.

* An analyst from Lake Street has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ondas Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $10. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ondas Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ondas Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.