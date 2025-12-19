10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $480.00 $70.4K 16.2K 110.4K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $82.50 $2.1 million 2.9K 13.6K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.00 $28.0K 9.8K 4.8K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $21.50 $27.1K 2.0K 4.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $240.00 $32.4K 10.7K 4.0K CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.60 $25.2K 454 1.0K DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $210.00 $42.4K 1.4K 760 GENI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $72.3K 9.5K 631 ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $27.5K 1.2K 486 LRN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $32.0K 235 220

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.4K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 16280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10000 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.1 million, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 2973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 9837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $21.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 2063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 439 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 10728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $37.60 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS (NYSE:DKS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GENI (NYSE:GENI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 630 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.3K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 9578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRN (NYSE:LRN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

