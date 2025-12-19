10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $25.00 $76.3K 28.9K 3.2K ROIV CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $23.00 $38.7K 10.0K 2.5K ABVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $29.8K 388 2.1K EWTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $24.00 $30.2K 5.4K 789 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $35.00 $30.5K 293 342 CGC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $1.50 $27.8K 879 321 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $260.00 $195.7K 506 272 INBX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $91.9K 15 102 CAH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $150.00 $510.0K 69 100 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/26/25 $1055.00 $62.4K 173 61

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 273 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.3K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 28998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROIV (NASDAQ:ROIV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 10019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABVX (NASDAQ:ABVX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1987.0 per contract. There were 388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EWTX (NASDAQ:EWTX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 71 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 5450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CGC (NASDAQ:CGC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 763 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 316 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 147 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.7K, with a price of $8158.0 per contract. There were 506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INBX (NASDAQ:INBX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.9K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAH (NYSE:CAH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $510.0K, with a price of $5100.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $1055.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $2600.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

