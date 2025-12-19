10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $340.00 $35.0K 9.9K 11.6K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $180.00 $25.5K 14.9K 9.8K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $270.00 $27.6K 4.8K 6.7K INFY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.00 $92.0K 15.1K 6.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $220.00 $49.0K 4.0K 5.7K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $270.00 $28.6K 4.2K 5.1K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $36.3K 7.8K 4.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $250.00 $108.1K 21.9K 2.7K SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $130.00 $62.5K 6.7K 2.5K CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/26/25 $80.00 $63.8K 2.0K 2.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $438.0 per contract. There were 9997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 14977 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 4892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFY (NYSE:INFY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.0K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 15124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 4078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 4202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 7862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 763 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.1K, with a price of $3090.0 per contract. There were 21998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHOP (NASDAQ:SHOP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 6777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $319.0 per contract. There were 2071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

