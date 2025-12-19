Pan American Silver Unusual Options Activity For December 19

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PAAS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Pan American Silver. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $58,406, and 11 calls, totaling $387,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $60.0 for Pan American Silver over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pan American Silver's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pan American Silver's whale trades within a strike price range from $33.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Pan American Silver Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAAS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $11.3 $10.7 $11.02 $60.00 $58.4K 153 60 PAAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $4.8 $4.8 $4.8 $49.00 $48.0K 113 101 PAAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.5 $12.2 $14.5 $45.00 $43.5K 1.1K 0 PAAS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.3 $16.7 $16.72 $35.00 $41.8K 3.8K 36 PAAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.7 $17.7 $18.7 $33.00 $37.4K 107 60

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver and gold-producing properties and assets. The company's principal products are silver and gold, although it also produces and sells zinc, lead, and copper. Its operating mines comprise La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pan American Silver, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Pan American Silver's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,637,035, the price of PAAS is down by 0.0%, reaching $50.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Pan American Silver

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $51.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Pan American Silver, targeting a price of $51.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Pan American Silver options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.