Baidu Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $183,399 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $315,720.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $160.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $6.55 $5.9 $6.2 $115.00 $93.0K 2.8K 153 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.2 $5.05 $5.2 $125.00 $78.0K 4.3K 185 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $23.95 $22.2 $23.1 $100.00 $69.3K 5.5K 0 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.5 $18.25 $19.5 $105.00 $68.2K 6.0K 36 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $56.5 $52.7 $54.6 $70.00 $43.6K 11 15

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Baidu

Trading volume stands at 553,289, with BIDU's price up by 1.83%, positioned at $122.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $188.0.

