Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UBER Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $806,067, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,580,807.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $135.0 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Uber Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Uber Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $135.0, over the past month.

Uber Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $0.85 $0.74 $0.76 $65.00 $418.0K 5.5K 5.5K UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $51.05 $48.5 $48.51 $30.00 $202.4K 12.2K 41 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $5.65 $5.6 $5.65 $135.00 $179.1K 208 632 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $9.8 $10.5 $90.00 $105.0K 7.4K 100 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.9 $10.2 $10.2 $77.50 $101.9K 330 100

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 7,451,787, with UBER's price down by -1.21%, positioned at $78.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $117.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * An analyst from Arete Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.