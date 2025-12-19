A Closer Look at DoorDash's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DASH often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for DoorDash. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,960, and 7 calls, totaling $379,800.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $240.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.0 $12.0 $12.0 $220.00 $80.4K 1.9K 175 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.0 $4.6 $12.0 $220.00 $76.8K 1.9K 175 DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $14.6 $12.0 $12.0 $220.00 $76.8K 1.9K 175 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.0 $12.0 $12.0 $220.00 $55.2K 1.9K 175 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $13.55 $11.95 $12.0 $220.00 $33.6K 1.9K 175

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

In light of the recent options history for DoorDash, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 866,473, the price of DASH is up 2.13% at $235.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $265.0.

* An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DoorDash, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.